Syria’s Success Is Possible But Is Threatened

Syria appears on the verge of becoming a great global success story. The Assad regime’s multi-decade reign came crashing down last year. President Trump lifted sanctions against the country this year, opening the way for it to rejoin the world economy.

But fighting continues. Government forces continue to confront Kurdish fighters who still control much of the north. In the southern province of Sweida, government troops clash with Druze-led groups.

Stability, which has been an American dream for the region, is still not a reality. But enough has happened in a positive direction to be optimistic.

Syria’s financial system has been reopened to international entities thanks to its reintegration into the global SWIFT banking network. That’s a significant step forward. Syria also has started the long process of reconstruction of its badly damaged infrastructure, making it more habitable, even welcoming, again.

One example of this progress is the start of a notable return of civilians who were forced out by a brutal and bloody civil war that included mass killings by ISIS and the Assad regime. This return is supported in part by international organizations such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which is helping Syrians resettle in their communities and rebuild their lives. IOM has even opened an office in Syria to help facilitate these returnees.

So far, more than two million Syrian refugees have gone home to Syria, including from Germany and other western nations. Their decision to go back, despite the destruction, the lack of many services, and the continued risk of violence, is a sign of hope. But rebuilding lives will not be easy. Families face severely damaged infrastructure, limited access to clean water and electricity, and depleted healthcare systems. Children are at risk of exploitation, and communities remain fractured by years of sectarian division.

In addition, recent clashes between the Druze religious minority and Bedouin tribes in the south claimed hundreds of lives until the Syrian government intervened. U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack has helped calm unrest on the ground by announcing a ceasefire between Syria and Israel.

Indeed, the progress Syrians have made would not have been possible without the Trump administration’s bold and strategic choices: the defeat of ISIS during Trump’s first term in office, which removed the most immediate threat to civilian safety, and his recent suspension of sanctions, which opened the door for economic recovery. Their long-term effects are visible in the movement of people and capital into Syria.

But without continued U.S. engagement, Syria’s gradual steps forward could be halted. Extremist groups still operate there. Sectarian violence remains a threat. What’s more, destabilizing powers such as Iran, Russia, and China are eager to regain the influence they once held under the Assad regime.

A more peaceful, stable Syria is in America’s national interest. The U.S. needs to maintain a strong diplomatic and humanitarian presence. It can and should seek stepped-up humanitarian and commercial support from Europe and nations in the Gulf. After all, Syria is strategically located and is key to maintaining a stable Middle East.

Reconstruction will take time. Schools, hospitals, and roads must be rebuilt. A professional class in business and government must be restored. Trust between communities has to be reestablished. But with sustained soft power and U.S. and allied industry stepping in to help rebuild, the U.S. can help turn Syria from a source of instability into a potential partner in a more peaceful Middle East.

Damascus was once one of the great capitals of the Arab world. With the right strategy and continued U.S. leadership, it can be again one day.

Heather Nauert is a former spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, a former Fox News anchor, and a former ABC News correspondent.