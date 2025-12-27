You know about the annual meeting in Davos, where anonymous shareholders and genderless bureaucrats mingle at private chalets. Like knowledge deities, they take a bird’s eye view of the global situation and ponder how to extract more riches for a privileged few. Their old citadels—London (finance), Brussels (administration), Paris (state-control)—have been revived and metropolized to serve the interests of a gilded elite disaffiliated from their home countries. Beneath the controlled aesthetic of European technocracy lies a new medievalism.

To perpetuate his ancestral advantage, the European bureaucrat nullifies sovereignty, dilutes currencies, harmonizes laws, manipulates human energy, and plunders the global system for wealth. To soothe his conscience, he professes a commitment to new age principles like diversity and equity, while self-segregating within his network of uber-affluent allies, fellow managerial sovereigns who sit above the native constituents whose labor and taxes underwrite his cultural power. We Americans may have escaped the dwarf-sized farms of peasant Germany and Bohemia some 150 years ago, but we, too, have fallen under dominion of the manorial European bureaucrat.

“Now is the time for America to obliterate Europe’s managerial plantation,” says entrepreneur and designer Ross Calvin. He points to a system of organizations – the World Economic Forum, Bank of England, European Central Bank, Bank for International Settlements, and NATO – setting unfair rules of play for business and politics. But thanks to President Trump and other populist movements worldwide, Calvin believes the system is collapsing. “It won’t go quietly,” Calvin warns. What follows is part one in a series of conversations on the future of global politics—Europe, Ukraine, and the fate of America’s children.

Suave, intense, multi-lingual—the EU bureaucrat emancipated herself from the lethargy of her nation-state; she’s proud of the “openness” of her global city. From a committee of pan-European experts in Brussels or Davos, she runs what you call the “managerial plantation,” which treats the rubes of Europe as interchangeable machine parts whose highest purpose is to staff her manor. Explain.

It begins with a “Current Thing,” ginned up at the World Economic Forum or wherever to draw away public attention from managerial exploitation. The propaganda du jour is, of course, Ukraine, climatism, illegal citizenship dilution, and the list goes on—it doesn’t matter if the newest manufactured thing is coherent or durable, only that it sticks to get what they want from you. The plantation manager, such as the EU bureaucrat, is a producer of this strain of propaganda. The EU says it wants "transparency" but its agenda requires a feudalist anonymity and secrecy as it always has. Bonus points if that secrecy provides enough plausible deniability that the EU bureaucrat is a bona fide lessor of future knowledge and appears to have no private profit motive.

To “solve” the latest crisis propagandized by the EU bureaucrat, the governments of Italy, Greece, and others are forced to borrow money from EU-level institutions, for which the rubes of Europe get soaked twice—they pay the interest via taxes and lose savings via inflation, is that right?

The managerial plantation system uses incentive structures around currency. Broadly speaking, the euro works by forcing the denomination of Eurozone national government borrowing in the euro. This allows money center banks to print euros and lend them at interest to EU welfare states and force the collection of local taxes in euros. Welfare spending on illegal immigrants and new imports, along with climatism, can be used as the pretext for more government debt-financed spending, which further produces the government bond instruments which enable commercial banks to doubly cash in. The European citizen is forced to finance his own economic and demographic demolition, while the EU bureaucrat produces the “knowledge” related to its pseudo-crisis propaganda pieces, and spews platitudes to pacify him on behalf of the anonymous shareholders of the central banks. The gist of it is that, as the bank becomes more powerful than the debtor-government, the managerial plantation systems initiate violence against sovereign individuals.

But the EU has lost some 45 percent of its global share of GDP over the last 25 years. How could a weakling EU bureaucrat view Russia as an opportunity for financial redemption?

It makes perfect sense. It's no coincidence that Russian debt to GDP is the lowest in the region at roughly 16 percent with a GDP of $2.2T. A forced financial consolidation of Russia into the EU would not only represent a 15 percent increase in EU GDP but more than a 25 percent increase in its total borrowing power plus a $1.8T windfall for Eurozone bankers. The collapsing and asset stripping of Russia to integrate its commodity wealth collateral into British/EU banks is the nearest way to recapitalize a bankrupt system. But the European bureaucrats cannot achieve financial consolidation without the United States being used, yet again, as the battering ram in Ukraine. As a consequence, the primary mission of the EU must trend toward the un-seating of the Trump administration and the America First movement.

The American citizen is provincial, self-ruling, grounded in common sense—the polar opposite of the EU bureaucrat. How will the EU bureaucrat subdue the American citizen?

To the EU bureaucrat, nothing could be more dreamlike than to install a feudal dictatorship of race hustling and climate alarmism over the United States, which sounds deranged and comical until you realize that populist, nationalist, and conservation-oriented groups are most heavily invested in the maintenance of the “ingroup ownership structure” and its economics—they are the natural target for the mid-level violence of a European managerial bureaucracy. The Animal Farm, Trotskyite pattern of external managers from the Comintern hinges on doing violence to the very notion of an ingroup ownership structure at all, and then to the very notion of “ingroups” and to the notion of “ownership.”

The EU bureaucrat is, in effect, a foreign occupier. Violence toward social structures has come in the form of censorship and the importations of untold millions of foreigners to disenfranchise American citizens and bleed off welfare systems designed for the citizen ingroup original ownership structure at the exclusion of all others. Engineered bankruptcy is more or less the goal of the EU bureaucrat because the panic creates the pretext to further increase state control over the population. Let’s not forget that the creation of the euro was billed as semi-populist defiance of the hegemony of the US dollar. In reality the euro was deliberately fashioned as a derivative in a pyramid scheme atop the US dollar. The aforementioned Eurozone government bonds which serve as collateral for EU bank lending themselves required holdings of US bonds at the Eurozone central bank level serving as tier-zero collateral. Within its first decade, a bankrupt euro and Eurozone banks were bailed out by Ben Bernanke. Its creation was an act of financial consolidation across Europe which is now seeking the forcible integration of Russia, with American youth as the battering ram.

How does the war in Ukraine factor into this theory?

Comically, the NATO Chief Mark Rutte recently described that he didn’t care if an expansion of the Ukraine war triggered WWIII. The first two months of the Trump administration were spent attempting to convince the US to give the EU security guarantees in the form of sending precious American youth to the drone-riddled trenches of Ukraine. This way when German and French troops were sent to the Donbas as a tripwire and fired upon, American youth could do the clean-up. The central gist of a Trotskyite managerial bureaucracy is to hollow out and denature patriotism. Just like California, without the use of the broader United States, no European patriots exist to defend the EU bureaucracy.

Ukraine has been acutely underweighted in the American popular awareness, but it has reigned feverishly front and center for more than a decade in the awareness of the US and EU bureaucracies. As ground zero for global money laundering, the coronavirus fiasco, assassination attempts and election fraud have all revolved around preserving the Eurodollar/foreign policy establishment’s use of Ukraine as a wedge to split Russia and consolidate it into the euro.

So, Ukraine is a wedge for stripping Russia’s assets and forcibly integrating Russia into the European financial architecture. Having made its own citizenry prostrate and incapable of fighting, the EU must cast American youth into the role of mercenary enforcers?

It’s very difficult for Americans to fashion a mental model which accurately captures the deformities of the arrogant, user-nihilist-feudal European bureaucrat but the entire post-war period has been marked by the use of American youth as the unpaid mercenary battering ram for the EU bureaucrat. Europe has remained desperate, stalwart dependents on the sacrifice of young American men for more than a century. France was losing to Germany in WWI, until the Americans came last minute, with 116,000 dead and 204,000 wounded American youth. They wrote the Treaty of Versailles to trigger WWII, which included Hitler driving straight to Paris to take back the German gold. Young American men won back the country for them again with 407,000 dead and 670,000 wounded. America invested trillions in post-war reconstruction of Europe that would have otherwise gone to the development of the American heartland. All so that Europe could rebuild in flaneuring peace.

The EU bureaucrat’s managerial malpractice creates a crisis, which requires using American youth as a permanent sacrifice, a permanent mercenary for safeguarding Europe’s financial stability. What is the consequence for America’s youth?

Just look at our problems. The housing affordability crisis, for example, is more of a slow-rolling currency crisis that acutely impacts American youth in family formation. It is not a deficit in housing supply; rather, the currency crisis stems from the very military expansionism post-1971 and especially post-2003 implemented to enforce Eurodollar hegemony, paired with liquidating a US manufacturing base which once offered a path to the American Dream. The failure of family formation is a product of housing affordability. Japan experienced the same phenomenon for going on 30 years—

Where a stagnant American economy, weakened social institutions, and less family formation make our young people susceptible to control by global financial powers …

The liquidation of American manufacturing capacity prevents early workforce training and capital formation in one’s twenties. Engineered financial panics like 2008 and 2020 prevented entire cohorts from gaining critical workforce experience and accumulating early savings. At the same life stage, Baby Boomers possessed ~24 percent of the national wealth while millennials possess only 2.3 percent. This has made Gen Y and Gen Z more vulnerable to the socialism and victim ideology peddled by the EU bureaucrat and his US counterparts. But more dangerously, it has reduced these generations’ stake in the future.

You see the EU bureaucrat as a neo-feudal predator, the ultimate second-hander, a Gothic villain hypnotizing the West …

He needs us, not the other way around. The EU wants “globalism” as a forever expansion of Eurodollar graft. They want Islamism as their new source of political backing against the owner-constituents whom they’ve betrayed, defrauded, and lied to—the people of Europe. They want open borders. They want censorship. They need American money. They need the American military. The EU bureaucrat’s only remaining fig leaf is provided by an American youth who is choking on exhaust to guarantee European defense, while with the other hand it finances hundreds of billions in welfare bribes to tens of millions of foreign-born and others treasonously imported. This domestic welfarist vote dilution has become so engorged, it is almost by itself bankrupting the EU, with no domestic armies in sight.

The endgame: European technocrats treat our children’s future tax dollars and labor as the collateral for their own runaway international debts.

It’s time Americans stop mocking the EU bureaucrat for his weakling behavior and start treating him as the centuries-old enemy he is!

John J. Waters is author of the postwar novel River City One (Simon and Schuster, 2023).