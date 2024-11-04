Save Yourselves. Vote for Donald Trump

Voters across the pond are quickly realizing what a massive mistake they made by electing Sir Keir Starmer’s far-left, Labour government in the United Kingdom. America, you cannot afford to follow suit.

It’s only been three months since the left-wing Labour government took over from the corrupted ‘Conservative’ party and already taxes are soaring, crime – especially in major cities – is rampant, and mass migration continues to climb ever upward. The sleaze in the heart of government is part of our daily conversation, and I can’t help but look over at America and think to myself, “Gosh, I hope they aren’t going to go the same way.”

We know the Democrat and Labour parties have been colluding this summer, with meetings at the Democratic National Convention, and scores of British activists descending on swing states in America to try and help Harris over the line. There’s no doubt in my mind that she would govern as far to the left, if not worse, than Starmer and his gang.

If you want your taxes up, vote for her. If you want diversity, equity, and inclusion at the heart of government and the education system, vote for her. If you want a resumption of America’s foreign policy “red lines” that are laughed at by dictators, despots, and mullahs, vote for her.

I don’t say any of this with an intent to interfere in your domestic politics. I say it as a reflection of our politics in Britain, and our joint destiny as English-speaking nations. Frankly, we cannot afford a trans-Atlantic, globalist-left alliance between Westminster and Washington. In a matter of days, America has a chance to restore some balance in the Western world. I hope you will take that responsibility seriously. If not, we must ready ourselves for a world of major instability.

Doubtless Putin, Khamenei, and Xi are licking their lips at the prospect of a Harris presidency. Just look at what she has achieved on the international stage, alongside her boss Joe Biden, in four short years:

Russia invaded Ukraine and there have been no positive steps to end the conflict;

The Middle East is once again a tinderbox, with Iran intent on Israel’s erasure, afraid only of the repercussions of a Trump presidency if they try anything;

China continues to pinch and pilfer from Western industry, especially America’s, which goes a long way to explaining the terrible Biden-Harris economy and indeed the most recent jobs numbers.

Do not kid yourselves. This stuff is not about incompetence. It is, in fact, intentional. Mega-corporations and their top executive donors want their record profits. Politicians want their piece. And while Kamala claims she would deal with inflation by tackling what she calls “price gouging,” most of the industries that are concerned are laughing at her. This isn’t about a few cents off a pint of milk, or a penny off a pint of beer. It’s about the entire economic ecosystem that has been turned against us by outsourcing and profligacy.

Simply put: it is unsustainable.

Four more years of 'tax and spend' will leave Britain bankrupt and America not far behind. For the world’s reserve currency, that is unthinkable. At this election, ‘America First’ also happens to be the choice that will best stabilize money markets the world over, and indeed bring about a new age of decentralized control, away from the mega-banks, and toward innovative technologies that put ordinary people at the heart of the algorithm.

It’s why President Trump has done such an amazing job bringing in people like Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr, both of whom would have classed themselves as Democrats even as recently as the last presidential election. If they can see it, surely most Americans can, too.

This isn’t the time for playing around with your nation’s future. You cannot afford to throw away the next four years, as we might be resigned to in Britain. Our next election is five years away. Yours is tomorrow. Save yourselves. Vote for Donald Trump.

Nigel Farage is the MP for Clacton and the leader of the Reform UK party